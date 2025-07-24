Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 218,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $757,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.