Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 2,613 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,426,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Cencora by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 73,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cencora by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 130,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,783,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $293.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.46. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.