Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Shares in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 611,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,284,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,656,000 after buying an additional 965,771 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 762,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the period.

Get Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF alerts:

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ACIO opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.