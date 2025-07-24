Advisor OS LLC Sells 6,774 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 180,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Reddit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,719,000.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $146.20 on Thursday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 247.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $2,038,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,586,462.53. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 246,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,523.31. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,809 shares of company stock valued at $59,555,045. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

