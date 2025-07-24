Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $362.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

