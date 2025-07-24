Advisor OS LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $69.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.