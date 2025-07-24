Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,931.5% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 33,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

