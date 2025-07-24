Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,946,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

