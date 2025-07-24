Advisor OS LLC Buys 3,647 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after purchasing an additional 411,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 210,389 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after buying an additional 235,700 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.66 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

