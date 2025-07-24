Advisor OS LLC Buys 22 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $776.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.55. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.