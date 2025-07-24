Advisor OS LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $797.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $756.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

