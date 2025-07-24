ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 241,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 92,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a PEG ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.14 million. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,049,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,194,928.12. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

