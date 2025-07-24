ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of DELL opened at $127.21 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.