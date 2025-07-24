ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 32,540 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Five Point accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.53. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

