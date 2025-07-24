ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 293,736 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,691,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,736 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 7.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.80% of General Motors worth $361,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,404,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

