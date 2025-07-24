Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 652,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

