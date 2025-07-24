A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Holdings Lowered by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,058 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.