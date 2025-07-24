747 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 326,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

