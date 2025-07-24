743 Shares in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,080,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,277,000 after buying an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,089,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,467. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

