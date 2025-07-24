6,935 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 91,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $35.34 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

