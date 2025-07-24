6,719 Shares in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

