48,559 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

BRO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

