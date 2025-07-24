4,732 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI traded up $63.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $866.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.