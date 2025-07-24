397,072 Shares in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 397,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,134,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,543,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIOT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.