397,072 Shares in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 397,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,134,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,543,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
PowerFleet Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
