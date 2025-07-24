3,794 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2025

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 22.3% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.6% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.