3,794 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 22.3% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.6% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

