34,595 Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. RTX makes up approximately 1.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in RTX by 22.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.07. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.45 and a 12 month high of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

