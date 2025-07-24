3,169 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $2,188,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,420,000 after buying an additional 98,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total transaction of $914,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 over the last 90 days. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $198.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

