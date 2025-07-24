308,267 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 308,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 204,824 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

