30,823 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cadence Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CADE stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

