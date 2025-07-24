283 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 30.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Natera by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $6,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $83,852.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,256.06. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $40,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,031.85. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,101 shares of company stock worth $8,771,577. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

