23,716 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Purchased by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $652.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.