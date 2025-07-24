20,948 Shares in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1052 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

