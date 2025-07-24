2,088 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $151.90 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

