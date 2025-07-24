18,148 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,148 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,308,146,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $475,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 372,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

