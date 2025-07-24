180 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stephens dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

