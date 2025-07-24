1,648 Shares in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Acquired by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

