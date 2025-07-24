1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

