1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 207,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.