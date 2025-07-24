1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

