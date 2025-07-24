1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. ATI makes up about 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in ATI by 3.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 59.9% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth $939,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ATI from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 506,538 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,760.84. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.