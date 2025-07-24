1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 153,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5,920.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of QUIK opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.71. QuickLogic Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QuickLogic from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuickLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.