1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OBK. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.83. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.