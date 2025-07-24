1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kemper by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kemper by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 505,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 133,897 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KMPR opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

