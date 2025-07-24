1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,980 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of DocGo worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.97.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. DocGo had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

