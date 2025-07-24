1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maestria Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 1,052,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Rossman sold 137,007 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $2,572,991.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,291.62. The trade was a 59.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $890,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,540. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

