1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 320.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Navigator Trading Up 2.9%

NVGS opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

