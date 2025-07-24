1,423 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

