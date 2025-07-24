1,201 Shares in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. United Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ACN opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $273.19 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.