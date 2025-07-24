11,488 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 186.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 23.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

