11,109 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.93. 271,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,660. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

